The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue continues its mission to find dogs a new home with its Half Off Dog day on Wednesday.
The Half Off Dog day typically happens one day every month, but due to the kennel being at larger capacity than usual, the shelter will be extending the special occasion through Saturday. Adoptions and strayhold applications will only be by appointment.
Three dogs were taken home for adoption along with multiple redemptions. Aubrey Silvey is the humane educator at the St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue said she was pleased with the way things went Wednesday.
“We had a little bit of a slow down for dogs where we were taking in a lot more than we were getting them out. Today was good for sure, but we would like to pick up a lot more on dog adoption,” Silvey said.
Silvey says the age range of the dogs in the shelter are anywhere from 6 months to 10 years old. She also says the ratio of younger to older, more well-trained dogs remains even. The shelter is only accepting applications through their website, www.petforu.com.
The Wags to Wishes campaign is still looking to raise roughly $125,000 in donations in order to receive CIP funds for a new shelter opening at 509 Corporate Drive. The Friends of the Animal Shelter group began leasing the new building back in 2017. The new building is expected to be cost-efficient, environmentally-friendly and more of a welcoming experience for not only the animals, but visitors as well.
The shelter is also in need of volunteers with such an influx of dogs in the shelter. Silvey says the colder weather and the COVID-19 pandemic could have possibly caused some confusion as to whether the shelter was still accepting volunteers.
“We still need volunteers to come down and walk the dogs. People can get online and do an application to be a volunteer or they can come out in person,” Silvey said.
Potential volunteers will have to go through an orientation process before becoming a volunteer.