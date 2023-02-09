Recreational marijuana sales kicked off in Missouri a week ago and local dispensaries are expecting another big weekend thanks to the Super Bowl.
Jericho Heese, marketing director at Fresh Karma Dispensaries, said the company saw a lot of business on the first weekend of marijuana sales and they are anticipating much more in the coming days.
“We’re seeing a lot of people in and out every day,” Heese said. “We definitely know people are going to prepare ahead of time for the Super Bowl. There’s going to be a lot of festivities from house parties to Power and Light ... so, we’re definitely stocked up here and ready to go.”
Although everyone is looking forward to enjoying the game this weekend, including law enforcement, officials want to make sure people celebrate safely.
“Know your body, know what you’re purchasing and plan ahead,” Capt. Shawn Collie, with the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force, said. “There may be people who were marijuana users previous to this but that marijuana wasn’t through a dispensary. So as people are trying new products, make sure you understand that any drug can have an effect on you.”
Collie said with marijuana being a legal substance now, there is no criminal offense in using it but it is still essential to make sure people aren’t driving while intoxicated.
“Arrive alive is the saying I always go with,” he said. “We want everyone to enjoy the Super Bowl and if they decide to partake in marijuana, as long as they are of legal age, that is fine but have that way to get home safely.”
Sgt. Shane Hux with the Missouri State Highway Patrol also reminds people to make safe decisions behind the wheel this weekend.
“Last weekend was a busy one for the community,” he said. “We’re going to see a lot of marijuana use in the area and we just ask that people remain vigilant and block out all distractions when operating a motor vehicle. Impaired driving is dangerous no matter what the substance is. We hope everyone has a fun weekend but also remember to make good decisions while doing so.”
