Fresh Karma Dispensary

Recreational marijuana sales kicked off in Missouri a week ago and local dispensaries are expecting another big weekend thanks to the Super Bowl.

Jericho Heese, marketing director at Fresh Karma Dispensaries, said the company saw a lot of business on the first weekend of marijuana sales and they are anticipating much more in the coming days.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

