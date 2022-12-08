Vertical employees work the cash register Monday at the dispensary in St. Joseph. Vertical will apply to sell both recreational and medical marijuana on Dec. 8, when the application becomes available for current medical marijuana dispensaries.
An employee with Vertical, a St. Joseph-based cultivation and dispensary company, weighs marijuana before placing it into jars.
Marijuana is on display at Vertical, a St. Joseph dispensary.
Missouri Amendment 3 is in effect, giving medical marijuana dispensaries in the state the opportunity to apply for comprehensive licenses.
Vertical Dispensary in St. Joseph submitted its application to sell recreational marijuana first thing on Thursday. One of the company’s founders, Chief Compliance Officer Andrew Goodwin, said he was both nervous and excited when the application was in.
“We've been waiting so long, it feels like, to get to this point,” Goodwin said. “We're so happy to be able to click the button and submit the application because it really is going to mark a new chapter in the company and a new chapter in Missouri law.”
Vertical had its application ready to be submitted on Thursday. At this point, only dispensaries licensed to sell medical marijuana can apply to market the recreational version.
“I'd be lying if I said it wasn't a bit anxious,” Goodwin said. “There's any number of ways you can mess up your application or make a technical error that you hope doesn't delay your ability to operate in the in the recreational market.”
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has 60 days, until Feb. 6, to award licenses to facilities to sell marijuana for adult use. The department’s spokesperson Lisa Cox told News-Press NOW the licenses could be awarded earlier, but it will wait until it finalizes its program rules for facilities and consumers.
“DHSS is continuing to work toward finalizing program rules for facilities and consumers and expect that the final version of these rules will be filed for formal rulemaking in February, prior to the licensing of comprehensive facilities,” according to a Department of Health and Senior Services statement on its website.
Each dispensary can decide for itself when it wants to begin selling adult-use marijuana, once it has its comprehensive license. Vertical said it will sell right away.
Vertical CEO and president Chris McHugh said he anticipates an increase in customers once the company can sell recreational marijuana.
“We’re just trying to get ready for increased volume in the dispensary,” McHugh said.
Missouri governmental entities estimate revenues of at least $40.8 million a year, according to the 2022 November election ballot.
Starting Thursday, medical marijuana patients are able to buy up to six ounces a month of marijuana, instead of four ounces. New or renewed patient cards also will be valid for three years now, instead of one year.
People 21 and older in Missouri are also allowed to have up to three ounces of marijuana without a penalty, but there is no legal way to buy marijuana yet.
Smoking marijuana in a public area that is not designated for smoking could bring a civil penalty with up to a $100 fine. It is not permitted to smoke marijuana in areas where smoking tobacco is prohibited. There are other limits listed in the 38-page amendment.
Personal cultivation applications will be available on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Jan. 7.
