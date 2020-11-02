There has been a steady decrease in commercial truck drivers, and the pandemic has only exasperated the problem with rising shipping demands.
The average age of commercial truck drivers is about 50 years old, according to Brad Ball, the president of Roadmaster, a commercial driver license training school. Many drivers have retired amid the uncertainty of the pandemic, and there is a lack of younger drivers to take their place.
“Fleets are required to grow to be able to sustain the level of goods that need to be moved in the country,” Ball said. “The growth and need for goods to be moved is exceeding the drivers that are leaving and replacing those seats.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, everything shut down — people stayed inside and stores closed their doors. But as things began to reopen, the purchase of goods skyrocketed, especially online.
“A rise in the purchase of all kinds of goods, like cars and boats, and people are working on their houses, all those supplies have to be moved by truck,” Ball said. “If you go to a mall, there's not that many people in the malls right now. They're ordering those goods online, and those goods need to be moved by truck.”
However, there aren’t enough drivers to move those goods, and stores’ stocks show it.
“It's everywhere,” Ball said about the shortage of stock in stores. “You'll find that certain things are out and you never know why this is out or that's out. Most of it is out because it's in a warehouse somewhere waiting on the driver.”
Roadmaster has increased classes at its Kansas City location, which receives students from a 150-mile radius, including St. Joseph. The classes were limited during the pandemic but have opened back up with proper precautions.
It is all an effort to bring more drivers into the industry, especially the younger generation, and show it’s a viable career.
“There is an industry that badly needs help right now,” Ball said. “Trucking is a career that starts someone out, in just three to four weeks of training, you can go to work making $45-55,000 in your first year.”
Despite Roadmaster’s efforts, Ball said the commercial trucking industry is about 60,000 drivers short. That shortage is expected to increase to 150,000 drivers in the next 10 years.