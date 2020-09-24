Local dance studios were heartbroken when they had to close down in March and cancel recitals and competitions, but now they're getting back to normal classes.
The Dance Arts Center and Darcee's School of Dance both shifted to virtual classes in the spring. Marla Heeler, owner of the Dance Arts Center, is continuing to offer virtual lessons despite most of her students returning to the studio.
"Kids are quarantined every other minute right now with school so they're able to still Zoom in if they need to and we have cameras that can take both angles of the classroom and we're mic'd up," Heeler said.
Heeler said they slowly transitioned students back into the studio right before their scheduled June recital and were still able to have it.
"Nothing was typical, but the kids still got their moment on stage and we could have a small social distanced audience," Heeler said.
Darcee Blanchard, owner of Darcee's School of Dance, brought back students in June and still gave her students one competition in August since the rest were canceled.
"We didn't get to interact with other studios and they did virtual awards the next day and it kind of took some of the fun parts out of the competition," Blanchard said.
Even though both studios have missed out on some competitions, students are extremely happy to be back dancing in person.
"They're just glad to have something somewhat normal and this is our home and we're pretty much one big family and they're so grateful," Blanchard said.
Heeler said she's been amazed at how well her students have handled everything and continued to adapt on a whim.
"Artists, in general, are so creative that they are finding ways to work about it, work through it and keep their art form still alive," Heeler said.
Next week the Dance Arts Center is launching a program called DAC squared, which will provide an outlet for students who are missing out on the fine arts aspect in school.
"They'll get to do a little bit of drawing, learn about music, dance and do a little bit of drama here at the center," Heeler said.
Both studios have recitals and competitions planned for the upcoming season and aren't certain of the layout or if they'll actually happen, but they're staying hopeful.
"We don't know what the season's going to look like but we're prepared and we're ready to compete and working hard still," Blanchard said.