Nutcracker Coffee Crawl 2022

"The Nutcracker" holiday live performance will take place at the Historic Missouri Theater. 

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Coffee lovers and dance fans will have the chance to support both Downtown this weekend for the Nutcracker Coffee Crawl.

The Dance Arts Center is hosting the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The fundraiser will be partnering with 13 other local businesses to promote and raise funds for The Dance Arts Center's production of a favorite holiday classic, "The Nutcracker."

