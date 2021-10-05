Coffee lovers have the chance to support local businesses in Downtown St. Joseph this weekend as the St. Joseph Dance Arts Center hosts a Downtown Coffee Crawl Saturday, Oct. 9.
The Downtown Coffee Crawl, which will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is a partnership between the St. Joseph Dance Arts Center and 11 local businesses. Participants will have the chance to meet dancers performing in the “American Quartet” ballet while sampling specialty coffee.
Marla Heeler, owner of the Dance Arts Center, said the event is a fantastic way to blend Downtown St. Joseph and the arts.
“It’s just a really fun way to kind of bring all of St. Joe together,” Heeler said. “The Downtown area is so artsy anyway, it’s a great mix with us because we are the arts.”
While last year’s coffee crawl had to be canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, Heeler said she’s excited to get dancers back out into the community.
“The girls absolutely love being out and about,” Heeler said. “It’s so funny to see these girls running around drinking coffee at that age, but they love the interaction.”
Not only will those participating in the coffee crawl get a chance to meet the ballet dancers, but they also will have the chance to get shopping deals at the local businesses that are part of the event.
“All these businesses really jumped on board when we brought the idea to them,” Heeler said. “It was a really simple process.”
On top of the coffee crawl and deals at local shops, Heeler said participants will get the chance to see small-scale performances from the dancers at Felix Street Square.
“They’ll be performing excerpts from the story “American Quartet,” which we’ll be performing in November at the Missouri Theater,” Heeler said. “It’s a fun story based on pioneer times about what it would have been like in this area during the changing of seasons.”
For those interested in learning more about the Downtown Coffee Crawl, information can be found on the St. Joseph Dance Arts Center Facebook page as well as its website, thedanceartscenter.com.
Wristbands for the coffee crawl are on sale for $10 per person and are available on eventbrite.com as well as through the Dance Arts Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.