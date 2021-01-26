Local entrepreneurs and business members will return to in-person networking meetings Wednesday.
Cup of Joe meetings are designed to link local business owners with mentors, advisers and peers. The group had been holding meetings virtually for many months due to the COVID-19 pandemic before deciding to return to in-person gatherings.
The group’s meeting is set to take place at 8 a.m. Jan. 27 at Restoration Natatorium at 117 Francis St.
Annette Weeks is one of the main committee members for Cup of Joe and she said she knows how much of a difference it makes to have meetings where entrepreneurs can meet face to face.
“The reason we want to get back is because we know the energy that happens when entrepreneurs come together,” Weeks said. “Though we’ve been fortunate to do things virtually for many months, we’re excited to get back together in-person with face protocol in place.”
Forms for attendance will be required for those wanting to come to meetings in person, and a Facebook Live link also will be provided for those who choose to remain virtual.
Wendy Lilly is the owner of the Unique Unicorn located Downtown and will be one of the presenters for the meeting taking place on Wednesday.
Lilly started her business in February of last year, and while she was OK with being able to watch presentations virtually when that was the only option, she believes putting a face to a name will allow her to get the most out of her experience and propel her to new heights as a business owner.
“I know the people in that room have a ton of experience. I am new, so anything that I can give them as information and they give me feedback, it’s just gonna make it better,” Lilly said.
Caprice Stagner also will be presenting Wednesday on behalf of the business she co-owns with her mother, Body Basics Massage & Facials.