Cup of Joe celebrated its sixth anniversary Wednesday morning at the Restoration Natatorium as the group brought back presenters from previous gatherings.
Capping 12 months of twists, turns and unforeseen circumstances that have swept across the small business community, the day was about commemorating resiliency and taking a look into the future.
“It was so wonderful to just come together and celebrate — celebrate the entrepreneurs, celebrate Cup of Joe, because (the) Cup of Joe team have had to pivot and figure things out and go virtual there for awhile, so today was a celebration of entrepreneurship and Cup of Joe,” said Annette Weeks, director of the Center for Entrepreneurship at Missouri Western State University.
When the meetings started in 2015, they were intimate gatherings. It was envisioned the Cup of Joe team could get together anywhere from 10 to 20 people on a regular basis. Fast forward six years and the head count is well above 20, with the group exceeding the team’s expectations, according to Weeks.
“When we’ve grown it to the size that it is now and to see this continual support of entrepreneurs and cultivation of entrepreneurs, this is beyond the dreams of what we actually thought it would be,” Weeks said.
A lot has changed for many of the entrepreneurs who have taken the time to present at previous meetings and for the ones who spoke at the anniversary Wednesday morning. When Matt Robb, founder of CuTap, first came to Cup of Joe to share his new copper adhesive product, his merchandise was just gaining traction for its antimicrobial properties of all-natural copper against COVID-19. Just days before he presented at the anniversary of Cup of Joe, his products became the first and only EPA List-N supplemental residual antimicrobial products that can be used against COVID-19.
“Cup of Joe specifically, they help me take an idea and really put it into the wheels turning. The people here have helped me literally with almost everything, and it’s all voluntary. They do it out of goodwill and it’s just been nice to be able to come to a place like this and share ideas,” Robb said.