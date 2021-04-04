Crypto ATM provider, CoinFlip, expected to expand into other parts of Missouri

CoinFlip, provider of cryptocurrency ATMs, is expanding the accessibility of their Bitcoin ATMs throughout Missouri.
Expected to make its way westward of Missouri, the expansion will allow customers to securely purchase at least nine different types of cryptocurrency from the machines.
President and Co-Founder of CoinFlip, Ben Weiss, says that while the ATMs have been available throughout Missouri, expanding into other areas will allow them to have their presence felt elsewhere and the goal is to allow everyone to buy Bitcoin who wants it.
“In 2015, if you walked into a store with a Bitcoin ATM, people thought you were crazy,” Weiss said. “They had no idea what it was. To tell someone they could buy what they thought was this made up currency at this ATM, it was almost impossible to get stores.”
Weiss now stores call CoinFlip all the time about providing their ATMs for their stores because of all the customers they bring in.
Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin have reached share price increases of over 700% in the last year. While these numbers would suggest the ever growing popularity of crypto currencies, Weiss says it’s not exactly mainstream. It’s more important people have access to these types of crypto who wish to buy them.
“It’s super important that the average person still has access to cryptocurrency and can buy cryptocurrency. The legacy financial system has left a lot of people out and it’s hard to invest in cool things, but anyone can invest in Bitcoin and that’s the cool thing part about the ATMs,” Weiss said.
CoinFlip has their own international expansion plans down the pipeline. Certain countries have their own regulations and some may be more invested into Bitcoin than others. Weiss says the company will look at the situation from a case-by-case basis, but that there’s no reason why their model can’t be replicated in other countries.
