Crumbl Cookie Opening

Crumbl Cookies will open on Dec. 1 at 5301 N. Belt Highway at the Shoppes at North Village.

The wait is almost over as the co-owners of Crumbl Cookie announced Monday that they plan to open the doors of their Shoppes at North Village location to the public on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Shawn Davis, one of the co-owners, said inspections are finished and now they are just waiting on their cooperate office to give them approval to officially open. The store is located at 5301 N. Belt Highway in the same block of shops as Panda Express and GameStop. 

