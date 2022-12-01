Things were sweet in the Shoppes at North Village on Thursday as residents enjoyed a taste of Crumbl Cookie on its first day in St. Joseph.
The business officially opened its doors to the community at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. With a variety of flavors and tons of employees, workers say they're excited to greet the St. Joseph community.
Shawn Davis, a co-owner, said this has been a long process, and they're thrilled to see customers.
"It feels great finally being here," Shawn said. "We're very excited to be part of the St. Joseph community and be able to offer our service to everyone here. People over here have been great helping us make sure we meet all the permit requirements, health care requirements. So it's been a great, long, wonderful experience and we're finally here to be able to offer these cookies."
The flavors this week include Milk Chocolate Chip, Gingerbread Cake, Lemon Crinkle, Green Mint, Boston Cream Pie and Classic Pink Sugar.
With the company’s opening, they’ve brought in 80 employees so far, and they’re still hiring.
Sarah Heckman was the first customer and she thinks it's fantastic that so many people will have work opportunities.
“I think it's absolutely wonderful," Heckman said. "I think it’s great for young people to be able to get out and get a job and get their feet wet and start a new career in whatever they are passionate about. And so any new jobs in the area is a good thing.”
Corporate field trainers Shaylee Smith and Valerie Espinoza were at the opening and said they enjoy watching the workers grow during their opening period.
"It's super rewarding because we come into the store when everybody knows nothing," Smith said. "Everyone's brand new, even the franchise partners. They may have some background knowledge in some areas, but they really know nothing. So we come in and we have to train them on processes and food safety and things like that. So it's really exciting, especially towards the end when we're like when we leave and we get to see all the progress they've made since we first came here."
Espinoza said leaving behind a strong staff is the best part of the job.
"We get asked a lot actually if we like our job and I can say that it is satisfying," Espinoza said. "To see them where they start, from when we leave, what kind of leader, what kind of coworker, what kind of crew member they become, s just amazing to watch."
Wayne Davis, a co-owner, is excited to see the crowds because he believes there’s no experience better than the one a customer gets at Crumbl Cookie.
"We would love to share this experience with everyone because it's really an experience coming to Crumbl Cookie," Wayne said. "Getting the smell of the store, the friendly atmosphere, when you come in, you'll get a warm welcome. When you leave, you'll have a tasty treat for your tastebuds too."
The new flavors will be announced Sunday night, and flavors will change on Monday.
