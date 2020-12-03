Craft Beverage Companies Come Together

As a special holiday gift option for customers, six packs of various craft beverages made in limited quantities called the “Holiday Joe Pack” were introduced this past week.
Local craft beverage companies KC Cider Co, The Angry Swede Brewing Company and River Bluff Brewing collaborated to produce 200 of what is considered a “mix-pack of three local makers” featuring two different cans from each beverage company.
The unique friendship between the three owners of these companies built by the passion to craft high-quality beverages and the bond that conversation over a drink has strengthened, is partially the reason the trio was able to come up with a coveted product for their customers.
“We’ve been talking for a really long time about doing some sort of collaboration together for awhile,” said Jeff Means, owner of KC Cider Co. "This is a perfect opportunity for us to do this. It’s an opportunity for us to showcase what St. Joe has to offer."
The Angry Swede and River Bluff had worked together on projects before, but this is the first time KC Cider Co has been added to the mix. Mike Olinger, the owner of The Angry Swede Brewing Company located at 513 Francis St., was excited the three could come together for the first time.
“When KC Cider Co came to us with the idea, we were all about it,” Olinger said. “For us, it wasn’t about making money. It was about getting great product out there.”
Since customers of these companies aren’t able to step out of the house as much as they would like to enjoy their crafted beers and ciders, co-founder of River Bluff Brewing, Edison Derr, pointed out that the Holiday Joe Pack was about showcasing what the three companies could offer during the pandemic. Customers can opt for curbside or come inside to get a pack and share with friends and family.
“We have a lot of people that come into town for the holidays. To be able to share St. Joseph at a time when it’s harder for people to get out and really experience it is very important to us,” Derr said.
Purchasing Holiday Joe Packs may be hard to come by as a majority of the mix-packs sold within the first two days of their release. If there are any more available, customers inquiring can reach out to River Bluff Brewing or The Angry Swede Brewing Company. The possibility of another collaboration in 2021 is definitely in consideration.
“I think next Christmas, next holiday season, I think our minds are already spinning on some cool things that we’re gonna do together,” Derr said.