As construction on the Buchanan County Courthouse continues, renovations have one business owner worried about the impacts on her restaurant.
Matilda White, owner and operator of Sista's Home Cookin Food for the Soul located in the basement of the courthouse, said her dream has been in the making for nearly a decade, and opening last October was just the thing she needed to provide a positive space for customers to enjoy good food and service.
However, due to renovations at the Buchanan County Courthouse, stabilizing pillars have been put in front of her business. She said she was not made aware of the specific effects.
“They did send out an email about the project ... but nowhere did it say it was going to affect my business," White said.
Eastern District Commissioner Scott Burnham expressed an open-door policy was in effect and the commissioner's office is willing to provide support.
“Any time she wants to come visit and talk to us about whatever the issues are, our door is open. All three are more than willing to sit down with her and have a discussion with her. Specifically on the communication as it pertains to the poles that are in the basement. Again, we had no control over where they went. They've got to go where they have to go," Burnham said. "I mean, we want (White) to succeed. We leased that restaurant to her for $200 a month, and we pay the utilities."
Construction doesn't affect White's overall cooking performance, though, as new customers, like Bekah Dolman, said she enjoyed the food and White's inviting personality.
“She is very energetic ... she’ll chat to ya," Dolman said. "She gives you what you need and then knows, okay, I'll let you get to eating."
I enjoy the food that she cooks but I also know that the poles in the basement are NOT stopping anyone from going inside to enjoy her food. Is it an eye sore, yes, but you are still able to go in and out without problems.
