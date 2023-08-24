The entrance to Sistas

Stabilizing poles sit outside of the entrance of Sista's in the Buchanan County Courthouse.

 Kirsten Stokes | News-Press NOW

As construction on the Buchanan County Courthouse continues, renovations have one business owner worried about the impacts on her restaurant. 

Matilda White, owner and operator of Sista's Home Cookin Food for the Soul located in the basement of the courthouse, said her dream has been in the making for nearly a decade, and opening last October was just the thing she needed to provide a positive space for customers to enjoy good food and service.

Tags

(1) comment

PinkLadies37

I enjoy the food that she cooks but I also know that the poles in the basement are NOT stopping anyone from going inside to enjoy her food. Is it an eye sore, yes, but you are still able to go in and out without problems.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.