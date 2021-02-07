A new counseling service is coming to Maryville.
Janet Luzmoor Counseling LLC will serve the entire Northwest Missouri region. Luzmoor, a licensed professional counselor is excited to have her own practice.
“It is especially important right now to seek help for mental health symptoms that have intensified due to the pandemic. We are seeing an increase in depression and anxiety in the general population, not just those with a history of mental health concerns,” Luzmoor said.
Luzmoor said with the pandemic going on for almost a year now, the impact it is having on people is really showing.
“This is a new situation for providers as well. We are all kind of learning as we go along,” she said. “We’re starting to see themes and what people are experiencing like pandemic fatigue. Everyone is just tired of it and ready for it to go away.”
Luzmoor will be offering in-person sessions in her new office in Maryville and also via telehealth. Growing up in Northwest Missouri, the choice to bring her practice to the region made sense with her roots firmly planted there.
“I grew up in Northwest Missouri and am familiar with the area. It seemed like there was a need in the Maryville area, so it seemed like a good fit,” Luzmoor said.
She said one population that intrigues her is the farming community. Luzmoor said she is seeing anxiety and depression in farmers more so than before.
“Professionally we are seeing that and locally. The flood a couple years ago was what really instigated this here locally,” Luzmoor said.
She plans to hold an opening event at 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at the office at 200 N. Dewey in Maryville. She can be reached at 816-490-7526.