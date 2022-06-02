Price increases on a variety of products are no longer coming as a shock to local businesses, especially in the construction industry.
Concrete and lumber prices have seen a major increase this year, and Paul Bridenstine, project manager at River Ridge Improvements, said this is unlike anything he’s seen before.
“This is not a small increase over time. This is a really quick, really significant increase, which is so unusual in any industry or market,” Birdenstine said.
In the past 20 years, the price of concrete has doubled. Despite this increase in cost, Kip Traster, director of K&M Concrete Construction, said the business is still seeing a demand for work.
“Mainly our bottom line has been affected by the increases in price,” Traster said. “We’ve been able to sort of adjust accordingly with our pricing to keep up with the increases, and it seems the demand for our services has not fallen off any.”
Lumber also reached record-high numbers in March of this year, but it seems prices are beginning to trend downward again.
“Lumber prices have gone well beyond anything we ever really anticipated,” Bridenstine said. “And currently, most of our lumber prices are somewhat on the decline again, they’re getting back down nowhere near where they were prior to the pandemic and prior to some of the natural disasters that have happened across the country.”
Traster said K&M Concrete employees expect this to become a normal part of their lives for the time being.
“I believe that the economy is going to hold strong. It’s just going to be one of those things that we are gonna see increases in price and it’s gonna have to follow suit,” Traster said.
Both K&M and River Ridge employees said that the best piece of advice they can offer is to be prepared before talking with a contractor and to be patient during these times, as everyone is booked fairly full for the remainder of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.