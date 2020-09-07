“Unique” can be a term applied to almost every year for crop harvests. Whether it’s the weather, flooding or a lack of water, there seems to be almost something to impact the nation’s crop yield.
2020 so far has been different for corn production across the country due to several factors. The coronavirus has been present since the first bean was planted in the spring for harvest this fall. Corn prices were driven down because ethanol demand hit rock bottom due to gas prices falling due to the lack of travel during the pandemic.
Recently, violent winds tore through central Iowa, and the complete damage the storm caused is still being assessed. In the middle of August, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds estimated that 10 million acres of land sustained damage. However, in Missouri, the damage is little to none.
“Only minimal damage,” Gary Marshall, the chief executive officer of the Missouri Corn Farmers Association, said. “I know there was a little wind in the northwest corner of the state, but just minimal.”
Missouri is set up to be in a great position for the fall harvest, especially Northwest Missouri, with lack of high water. Marshall estimated that some farmers could be in position to help Iowa out if their supply runs low.
“You might see it in the northern two tiers of counties, you could see some corn move north. It is possible,” Marshall said. “That will strengthen prices down here a little bit. I keep hearing 250 to 300 million bushels for the damage up in Iowa.”
Corn prices froze over the summer due to the expectation of a good fall harvest. In Missouri, the price for bushel in July of 2019 was $4.24. This July it was $3.21 according to the USDA. Currently, corn prices all over the state are rising steadily, and Marshall thinks another factor plays into this as well.
“The Chinese are buying corn because of Phase One of the trade deal and it is making a significant impact,” Marshall said. “The (wind damage) and overseas corn purchases have raised the price of corn 30 to 40 cents a bushel.”
Marshall also estimated that the 2020 harvest has the potential to be the biggest one yet. The USDA projects 15 billion bushels for this year, which would be the largest year on record.