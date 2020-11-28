With a goal to get people to shop Downtown this holiday season and the desire to everyone safe during a pandemic, the Downtown Community Improvement District needed a plan to help both aims co-exist.
Funds provided Downtown businesses with hand sanitizers and masks, but there was a further need for something efficient at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
That’s when Christy George, Downtown liaison, met Matt Robb, the founder of CuTap. CuTap is an EPA-approved antimicrobial copper overlay product placed on frequently touched surfaces that is known to kill 99% of bacteria, including COVID-19, after so many hours of initial contamination.
“I went to Cup of Joe. I saw Annette Weeks had brought (Robb) there from Missouri Western. I thought it was a great opportunity,” George said.
In November of 2019, Robb spent time at a Mayo Clinic. While he was there, he learned that 80% of all infectious diseases are spread by touch, a statistic based on a study done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
He then spent time at another hospital in Kansas City just two months later. There he saw antimicrobial copper door fixtures in one of the rooms. These two things are what he believes got the wheels turning for him to come up with something new.
“So what we did was took the material and made it into a self-adhesive type to where you can apply it over existing fixtures and get the same antimicrobial effect,” Robb said.
The area in which CuTap products have been installed in small businesses runs within the parameters of 10th Street, along the Missouri River and between Faraon and Charles streets.
Formed in September 2011, the St. Joseph Downtown Community Improvement District generated nearly $140,000 in tax funding during the fiscal year that ended on June 30. About $5,000 of those tax dollars generated was used to supply small businesses within the Downtown area with CuTap’s products.
George said she hopes that money used for this project will be reimbursed through the CARES Act that was passed in March.