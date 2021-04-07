Employees at Cool Crest are working long hours to meet the historic mini-golf course’s target reopening date of Saturday, May 1.
The owners of Joe Town Mini Golf purchased the course in early January. Rick Gilmore and Joe Lane of Joe Town Enterprises have been adamant about preserving the originality of Cool Crest as much as possible.
“We’re gonna have the moving parts,” Lane said. “I know people talk about Little Joey. We’re gonna have all that going. We’ll get the elephant all lit up again. We’re gonna have a lot of flowers. It’s going to be beautiful.”
The new owners also were able to obtain all 100 original root beer float mugs from the former owners of Cool Crest in order to serve the famous drinks once renovations are complete and the course is ready for play.
The course still has some work that needs to be done before opening to the public for the first time in more than two years. Among the most important issues that needed tending to was the electrical wiring which, according to Gilmore, has been compromised.
“We had to replace all the electrical wiring because not all of it was grounded. That was a little bit of a surprise. I was hoping all we had to do was put in new light bulbs,” Gilmore said.
Gilmore also mentioned that eight or nine of the course’s greens will be replaced due to their poor conditions, and there will be some new statues throughout that the public will be introduced to once Cool Crest reopens.
Cool Crest has been operating in St. Joseph since 1948, and Gilmore and Lane said they both remember times spent at the popular summer hangout spot. As COVID-19 pandemic numbers have gone down throughout the community, Gilmore feels the timing of their new business’ opening is as good as they could ask for.
“People are wanting to get out and we can see that from our businesses that we have up at the North Shoppes,” Gilmore said. “That’s what we see happening here is a lot of people wanting to get out, enjoy nature and have a good time together.”
