In a year where there seems to be a shortage of almost everything, holiday shoppers are being advised to act fast.
“I would put their list together now and start filling it right now,” said B.J. Simpson, the store manager at EntertainMART in St. Joseph.
Like many stores, EntertainMART has had difficulty getting in certain items this year. Simpson said he has been ordering things in advance to be able to have stocked shelves for the holiday shopping season.
“We’re placing huge orders now with our suppliers because our suppliers have told us that they’re low on stuff,” Simpson said. “We’ve ordered a substantial amount more to last us longer because we know we won’t be able to get it later on.”
Casey Jones, owner of Mod Podge Boutique & Design Studio in Downtown St. Joseph, said she has been seeing holiday shoppers in her store since as early as mid-September. She said at least half of her daily customers right now are looking for holiday gifts.
“I think normally … the end of October, early November is when you really see a surge in holiday shoppers. So, quite early this year,” Jones said. “I think people are afraid products are going to run out or they can’t get what they want in time for the holidays.”
Retail experts are expecting an earlier shopping season this year. Mastercard SpendingPulse measures overall retail sales across all payment types and anticipates 6.8% growth from mid-October to Christmas compared to 2020.
While big holiday sales won’t happen until later in the season, Simpson still thinks it’s a good idea for EntertainMART customers to start their shopping early.
“If you’re just looking for bargains, sure, wait. But if you want a specific item, then I would definitely buy it now because there’s no guarantee it’ll be there later,” Simpson said.
He said it’s random what his store is unable to get in, seeing as EntertainMART’s sword wall is currently empty and the store recently has struggled to get in things as simple as comic-book bags and boards.
Jones said she has been seeing that sense of urgency in customers at her store recently.
“They’ve said, ‘Well, how long will this item take to come in if it’s out of stock?’ And they’ll see other shoppers buying it and say, ‘Are you getting more of those?’ or ‘When can I get that?’ So there is kind of an urgency for goods right now,” Jones said.
Most of Jones’ customers have been buying stocking stuffers and universal items, such as sports blankets and one-size tunics. At EntertainMART, Simpson anticipates manga items and gaming consoles will be the most popular gifts.
“Of course, the new PS5 and Xbox Series X will be very popular and very hard to find,” Simpson said. “Manga’s taking off … but really since a lot of that stuff is imported, it’s kind of hard to get. There’s lots and lots of shipping delays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.