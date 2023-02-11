Employees work on metal framing at the Team Perka facilities on 1111 Alabama St. The company sells a hybrid structure that includes a sturdy steel frame with wood, drywall and insulation on the inside.
Guy Thevenot, left, is the third generation of leadership at the company his grandfather, Ed Thevenot, brought to St. Joseph in 1997. Guy Thevenot is pictured with his father, Martial Thevenot.
During the teeth of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses large and small went into survival mode.
A funny thing happened to the umbrella of companies that operate as Team Perka in the South Side of St. Joseph. This local business didn't just survive. It thrived and found itself expanding to meet the growing demand from customers who started working from home during the pandemic.
"COVID really allowed more people to stay at home and work from home," said Guy Thevenot, vice president of Team Perka. "That's really taking off and that fits our product. In a roundabout way, we're helping them out in that situation to work more comfortably from home."
Last summer, Perka completed the first phase of an expansion to its facility at 1111 Alabama St., where it manufactures, distributes and markets steel frames and building structures for agricultural, commercial and individual use. The company completed a 3,600-square-foot addition for storage, allowing it to free up existing space for new production equipment and workers.
The second phase will further increase space to bring in new equipment for metal roll-forming, allowing more sheeting and trim to be produced in-house. All told, the company plans to invest more than $1 million.
The Buchanan County Commission this month signed off on a $20,000 forgivable loan tied to certain employment and investment targets. The loan, provided to Perka's fabrication unit known as Interlock Steel Structures, requires the company to create eight full-time jobs over a three-year period.
The commission awards the loans from a voter-approved quarter-cent sales tax as an incentive for business expansion and investment within the county. The commission previously approved $500,000 for Hillyard Inc.'s large expansion project in Downtown St. Joseph, but one county official calls Perka one of the smaller, under-the-radar businesses that also have a large impact on the local economy.
"They've gone from 21 to 29 employees just over the last couple of years," said Ron Hook, the western district commissioner.
Thevenot, who represents the third generation of company leadership in St. Joseph, said Team Perka employs 30 people and may add a few more with the expansion. Perka has operated in St. Joseph since Ed Thevenot relocated the business from Canada in 1997.
"The last couple of years have been really good for the business, allowing us to grow and expand," Guy Thevenot said.
