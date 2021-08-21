Companies across the country are having a hard time finding employees. Local businesses are struggling, too, made clear by all the hiring signs around town.
The COVID-19 pandemic hit the job market hard. Many employees were laid off or forced to go on leave. The national unemployment rate shot up to about 15% in April 2020.
The labor market has improved since the peak of the pandemic, though. The unemployment rate is now down to 6% — still two points higher than pre-pandemic levels. Yet companies can’t find people to fill open positions.
Kara Grant, an assistant professor of economics at Missouri Western State University, said employees had too much time to reflect during the pandemic.
“A lot of people during the pandemic had time to kind of reevaluate their situation and say, ‘Maybe I can find something better. I’ve always wanted to do this particular thing. Maybe I have time to start doing that now,’” Grant said.
Dan Bayer, the president of BMS Logistics, said federal stimulus money and additional unemployment benefits made looking for jobs less of a priority for some.
“There have been some government resources provided, and I think that had something to do with it,” Bayer said. “In June, some of those were removed, and we have seen a direct impact of people coming to work because of that.”
The uniqueness of the labor market has forced businesses to be creative. Triumph Foods has turned to pop-up job fairs, where it sets up a table and tent in parking lots hoping to attract passersby. Tyson Foods uses referral programs for employees and sign-up bonuses for new hires. Both have hiring signs all over town.
But recruiting isn’t the only priority. Keeping staff is just as important. Triumph Foods also has focused on retention efforts during the pandemic.
“Recruiting is great,” said Mishael Barton, the communications manager with Triumph Foods. “We need people, don’t get me wrong, but it is always easier to hold on to the people that you have than to go out and get new people.”
Companies that have put in the extra work have seen gains in hiring. But employee numbers are still not good enough. BMS Logistics is down about 60 people.
“We’ve seen some benefit to (our efforts), but not as much as we’d like to see obviously,” Bayer said. “The more you look, the harder you look, the better opportunities should be, but it just seems like there are limited resources right now.”
“You can work as hard as you want, but if they’re not there or they don’t want to come to work, there’s not much you can do about it,” Bayer said.
