Community leaders in 18 counties in Northwest Missouri will benefit from funding awarded by the United States Department of Agriculture to the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri for the regional vitality initiative known as Maximize NWMO.
The $46,675 grant for technical assistance will help build awareness of public participation opportunities in community projects throughout the region, including the counties of Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Sullivan and Worth.
The grant also will help partially fund the new initiative’s neutral support network that provides next-level leadership development opportunities, access to relevant data for informed decision-making and coaching support for communities.