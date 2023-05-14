Stacey Helfery, vice president and administrative director for the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, highlights key points from the group's 2022 impact report. The group awarded more than $252,000 between almost 100 scholarships in 2022.
The Community Foundation Northwest Missouri already is making positive gains in 2023, with its total value of assets now passing $30 million across 220 funds, a 17% increase in money from the start of the year.
That money is used in a variety of ways, from scholarships for seniors to reinvesting in Northwest Missouri's various communities, with the overarching goal of increasing charitable giving throughout the region.
Reaching that point is positive, but it's not the finish line, said Stacey Helfery, the organization's vice president and administrative director.
"We do have new funds opening all the time and new money coming in," she said. "It shows that, you know, donors are ... starting to give again and wanting to increase that charitable giving."
One of the biggest areas the foundation is trying to amp up is the level of money allocated to community funds, often intended for a specific cause within a municipality, Helfery said.
"We are currently trying to grow what we call our affiliate funds, and those are funds that are established to support a specific city or county so donors can make donations to those funds, she said. "We have some that use it to help the school, some help the parks with it, just a way to help provide more amenities for that area and make it better for the residents."
The community foundation also is placing greater emphasis on increasing its number of scholarships. The group currently oversees the distribution of 98 separate high school scholarships but is working to help push that number even further, Helfery said.
"It's our goal to try to help those kids that, you know, may not be able to go to college, but with a little bit of assistance, they can go ahead and make that move," she said. "We would like to see that grow in Northwest Missouri and see additional scholarships be started."
The foundation awarded $252,635 in scholarships in 2022, with many of those being either in honor of a specific person or in memoriam.
