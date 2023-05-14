Stacey Helfery working at her desk

Stacey Helfery, vice president and administrative director for the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, highlights key points from the group's 2022 impact report. The group awarded more than $252,000 between almost 100 scholarships in 2022.

The Community Foundation Northwest Missouri already is making positive gains in 2023, with its total value of assets now passing $30 million across 220 funds, a 17% increase in money from the start of the year.

That money is used in a variety of ways, from scholarships for seniors to reinvesting in Northwest Missouri's various communities, with the overarching goal of increasing charitable giving throughout the region.

