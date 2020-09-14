Local coffee shops are used to seeing people relax and take advantage of the calming environment inside, and despite COVID-19 impacting business operations groups are still coming in.
Hazel's Coffee and Roasting Company recently moved to a new location. Owner Heather Mitchell didn't know what to expect, but she said since school started back up more students have been returning to the shop.
"We have groups of them come in and meet us at the door when we open and will spend two to three hours studying and mingling with others," Mitchell said.
Mitchell took ownership of the business at the start of the pandemic and was worried what the future of the coffee shop would be.
"We're so happy that people enjoy our space and it is very welcoming and we still have a quiet little area that we keep the lights off for people that want that," Mitchell said.
The shop continues to see its regulars coming in for multiple hours a day and has started to see residents who are working from home taking advantage of their space.
"Groups call and reserve our quiet area and they come and host their meetings or study sessions or they're playing games there all day and we welcome that," Mitchell said.
With the addition of a drive-thru, customers also have the ability to still grab their coffee without getting out of their car.
Andrew Montee, owner of Mokaska Coffee Company, took the shutdown period as a time to improve the shop's outdoor seating to increase space for customers.
"It's a nice area for people to come and space out a little bit and still be able to get out of the house," Montee said.
Montee is thankful the community is continuing to come in and use the space for work or school and still be safe.
"We are requiring masks when people come inside and order and then they can spread out in our outdoor space," Montee said.
Since more people are working from home, Montee said the type of people spending time in the shop has changed and they've adapted to provide a productive work environment area.
Montee understands that some residents still are hesitant to go into businesses, which is why he is strongly in favor of the city taking protective measures and making a mask mandate.
"The most important thing is safety, and it might hurt and might be hard right now to take some steps that might hurt the business but it would be worse so in the long term if we were forced to shut down again," Montee said.
Mitchell and Montee expect to continue seeing a steady increase of business into the fall, which are typically the busiest months for coffee shops.