A new program in St. Joseph is teaching kids how to code.
Of the 487 program locations across the United States, Canada and United Kingdom, Code Ninjas has brought the academics of coding language to the St. Joseph area. Every Sunday and Tuesday at the Kit Bond Science and Technology Incubator at Missouri Western State University, kids as young as 5 years old submerge themselves into an evening of various coding exercises.
Sam Cook is an area director for Code Ninjas who oversees six centers in the region, including St. Joseph’s. He said that the demand for the program made the agency want to open the St. Joseph classroom last month.
“We’ve had a lot of families up north want some programs like this ... and we got an opportunity with the Kit Bond Incubator for us to open up inside their location, which made it a very viable thing for us to do. We’re hoping to expand. I think the want to is there, it’s just the letting people know that we’re here and we’re open and ready to go,” Cook said.
Students who participate in the program will level up overtime through a motivational nine-belt tier system. Much like a martial arts program -- hence the ninja name -- white belt is the beginner tier and black belt is the most advanced where a student has mastered coding languages such as JavaScript and C#.
“A kid starts in white belt, and as soon as they’re a yellow belt they’re excited. Then they get orange belt and green belt, they keep moving up, and that’s very motivating to them. But, while they’re doing that, they’re learning three coding languages while they’re with us,” Cook said.
Cook said that when he was younger his passion was in sports, but a program like Code Ninjas that allows kids to grow their passion, dominate in it and allow the momentum to stay in the right direction is something he would have liked in his younger days.
“When I was a kid, if I would’ve known about this and had interest in it I would’ve wanted my parents to give me the seeds to grow that passion,” Cook said.
Code Ninjas also offers camps that they plan to bring to St. Joseph this summer. The business also has virtual courses conducted with the help of "Code Senseis." Cook says the company plans on going out to schools in the future to let more kids know about the program in place.
For more information, call 816-259-0229.