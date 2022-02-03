Club Geek started as a jest between its owners. Now it’s entering its sixth year with a joke song singalong.
Screening the cult hit musical “Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny,” Club Geek owners Bridgette and Kurtis Ballinger are looking forward to a weekend full of songs and crude jokes.
“We did a test round with ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ (singalong). That was a good singalong and people really jumped into it,” Kurtis Ballinger said. “I figured this would be a little more energetic and it’s later in the night so people are going to be a little bit drunk and hyped up.”
Screening for one night only at Club Geek, 815 Francis St., at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, the R-rated comedy stars Jack Black and Kyle Gass as fictitious versions of themselves looking for a guitar pick with supernatural powers.
The movie also features appearances by Dave Grohl and the late Meatloaf and Ronnie James Dio.
“If you’re a fan of Tenacious D, you know the movie and you know the lyrics. So it’ll be fun. But we’ll also have a lot of drink specials. It’s sort of like a thank you for keeping us afloat for six years,” Ballinger said.
Started in 2016, Club Geek began as an idea between the Ballingers to have a bar that specialized in their interests of video games, comic books, movies and geek culture. The idea took off and six years later, they have a loyal following that’s allowed them to experiment and be creative.
“Everybody needs somewhere to go, right? It’s good to get people that don’t like regular bar scenes ... I have a lot of people come in and say, ‘Oh, this looks like our basement or our hangout (spot), but there’s a lot of beer,” Ballinger said.
Through the years, the bar’s ornate display of movie posters and comic book prints has grown, as has its clientele. Ballinger said both he and his wife have become more social and made new friends while operating the bar.
“We noticed from where we started as people, how timid we were and we’re now just sort of more confident about what’s going on ... Both of us have just grown as people and have a little tougher skin,” he said.
Some of that tough skin grew out of the start of the pandemic when the bar faced financial difficulties. No matter what, Ballinger said, people have been there for them.
“We did curbside (service). People really supported us with that, which was great and kept the lights on. It was a blessing,” Ballinger said.
With the weekend’s festivities, the Ballingers want to say thank you to everyone for keeping their dream alive.
“It’s cool to see people that move away and still keep in contact and follow our page. It’s funny how this small, little idea that we had joking around just became something so big,” Ballinger said.
The singalong event is free and open to everyone 21 and older.
