Clarios celebrates 50 years of business

Clarios celebrated 50 years of business Saturday morning outside of their Pear Street branch.
The day started with thunderstorms forcing everyone inside. However, instead of giving up, Clarios welcomed guests with a tour of the factory. But it wasn’t long before the weather cleared and everyone made their way back outside to enjoy the day.
“We're celebrating 50 years of manufacturing excellence," plant manager Arnaldo Tejeda said. "We have the best workforce there is in the state of Missouri. And we are celebrating the fact that for the last 50 years, it's been time after time employees coming, meeting our customer expectations of both aftermarket and O.E. suppliers.”
The celebration included many activities including carnival games, rides and, of course, bouncy houses, as a thank you to its employees. The event also featured a raffle for a free trip to Pike’s Peak for an employee and a guest.
Clarios has played an active role in the St. Joseph community since 1973. Mayor John Josendale remembered the company when it was known as Johnson Controls and considered it an integral part of the town.
“Well, this is a company and for a lot of the people in St. Joe they remember it as Johnson Controls," Josendale said. "But this is the future of where we're going...so having companies like this as a core business group that we have in St. Joe is where the future is and that's why we support it so heavily.”
Clarios has employed over 700 St. Joseph residents with another 200 positions at the D.C. location. Recruiters for Clarios actively support and search for the next generation of employees at technical schools near the area.
The company created a significant impact on the community, but what was more impressive is the impact on its families.
“The employees wanted to be able to take their families out and show them what they do and show the importance," Josendale said. "Not just for them to have a job, but for what this company does, not just in St. Joe but outward.”
