Clarios celebrates 50 years of business

Clarios hosted a 50th anniversary celebration.

 Kendra Simpson i News-Press NOW

Clarios celebrated 50 years of business Saturday morning outside of their Pear Street branch.

The day started with thunderstorms forcing everyone inside. However, instead of giving up, Clarios welcomed guests with a tour of the factory. But it wasn’t long before the weather cleared and everyone made their way back outside to enjoy the day.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.