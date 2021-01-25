Reed Automotive Group is planning on building a new dealership but is awaiting the St. Joseph City Council’s approval of a plot of land, which is expected to happen Monday.
The Reed dealership at South Belt Highway and Pear Street has three different buildings split by the two roads — not ideal for effortless service. Reed plans to move the service and sales to the more consolidated new dealership.
“Coming from this facility where it’s disjointed, you don’t have a service drive you can pull into and into the shop,” said Trevin Reed, the vice president of Reed Automotive Group. “This will allow for a covered heated and cooled climate controlled service drive and allow for faster oil changes and allow for better mechanical work in the shop, because we’re able to move vehicles in and out more efficiently.”
If the council approves the 5.88 acres of land, the new dealership will be built at 4530 Commonwealth Drive, right next to Menards — an ideal location off Interstate-29.
“It made a lot of sense to build a new one,” Reed said. “The land in front of Menards that we purchased from Menards, that’s a high visibility area off the interstate. It’s kind of where we’d always like to be, off the interstate, and Menards on a Saturday is about as busy as anything I’ve ever seen. So naturally, we like the high traffic area.”
The area also includes El Maguey, Sonic Drive-In and Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs. Reed said the new dealership will help to continue the development the area.
“I think it’s a great thing for the community,” Reed said. “It’s more development. It’s more sales tax revenue for the city. A lot of what you see there has been great for the community. I think this just reinforces what’s currently happening.”
The sales building at the current dealership will become another collision center, while the detail center likely will be sold.
The council also will vote on a number of bills with significant dollar amounts, such as adding about $200,000 in funds toward the new fire station.
There also will be a vote to add an additional $285,000 in funds for more work on the Blacksnake Creek Stormwater Separation Improvement Project.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday and can be viewed on Facebook Live, cable channel 19 or in the main lobby of City Hall.