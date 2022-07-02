The World Cup is coming to Kansas City, and even though the event isn’t until 2026, the city of St. Joseph is already looking forward to what business it will bring.
Brett Esley, director of the St. Joseph Sports Commission, said he is thrilled about the news and he wants people to be aware of how much preparation is going to need to go into this.
“Making sure that our restaurants understand what’s coming, our hotels understand what’s coming, that our shopping venues understand what’s coming, because whereas we are a beacon of information here at the (Convention and Visitors Bureau), those restaurants, those hotels, those places of business, they’re bigger beacons of information because oftentimes that’s where tourists are going to go before they would come here,” Esley said.
During the last World Cup, there were 357 billion viewers and 68 million tourists that attended in person by visiting host cities.
With Kansas City being right down the road, several people in the area are expecting to see some overflow of people attending.
Mary Robertson, public information officer for the city of St. Joseph, said that if the opportunity arose to help a business in the area, or anyone interested in coming to St. Joseph, they’d be happy to help where they can.
“If we can do something, then certainly I feel that we not only have an obligation, but we have a desire to want to help showcase what partnerships can look like, what relationships can look like to entertain venues that the world sees every year,” Robertson said.
Local businesses like Mokaska Coffee are already prepping for potential overflow. Owner Andy Montee said that he’s a big soccer fan and was thrilled when he found out that the games were going to be so close.
“We’ll definitely have a good projector set up where this game is going on and you know just, just try to roll the punches. Obviously, we want to have a good representation of St. Joe and try to impress a bunch of folks from out of town,” Montee said. “There’s not a lot of times where we get kind of this international spotlight. So I really think that anything that we can do to kind of represent the area and represent our hometown will be really meaningful stuff.”
As conversations continue regarding the World Cup and the impact it will have on the community, the hope is that all the organizations in the area will work together to help showcase the best of St. Joseph.
Esley said he’s excited to see how the city comes together to prep for the event.
“The collectiveness and the ability to work together, that’s going to be key. And again, we’ve got a lot of leaders in town, a lot of new faces and leadership that are sitting around meeting tables and looking at what that looks like,” Esley said.
With the redevelopment of the former Red Lion hotel Downtown, more rooms will be available for guests to stay in the area during that time.
While no major projects have officially begun, Esley said he’s already thinking of all the ways they can be involved during that time, and he can’t wait for when the event happens.
