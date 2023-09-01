A large boost in businesses moving into and building from the ground up in St. Joseph is making it all the more imperative for city leaders to stabilize a homegrown workforce.
The city of St. Joseph has received 25 business licenses so far this year for retail and restaurant businesses. At this same time last year, the city had only received eight, making that a 212.5% increase.
"We're always working on promoting St. Joseph, and so that can mean a variety of different things," said Clint Thompson, planning and community development director for the city. "Lately, we've had success in seeing announcements and businesses wanting to locate within the marketplace and also the expansion of existing businesses."
With QuikTrip and Hawaiian Bros being possibly the most notable recent additions of national chains, the city is also seeing many new small businesses opening in the area, with Dixie's Drinks and the Salty Steer. The goal for leaders through this growth is to expand upon it and encourage the students that choose St. Joseph to be their home for four college years, to want to stay in town after they receive their diplomas.
"The city works closely with a variety of different organizations in St. Joseph, not only Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce, but also with Missouri Western State University, local businesses and part of a combined effort between a wide variety of different interest groups and community leaders," Thompson said. "We're really working together on a collective message, and I think you're starting to see that payoff and having a common theme and a direction that we as a community are working to attract new businesses and help promote existing business."
A goal Thompson hopes comes to fruition is that with this boom in business, a population growth can follow. With more businesses recognizing the possibilities that St. Joseph has, it is providing additional employment opportunities for not only those living here, but to attract more residents. Thompson said that while population numbers aren't the driving force, a positive trend in population is a direct result of a stable and positive place to live.
"It's important from a community aspect to be able to attract people to the area, not only to help with increase in our population to provide more amenities to residents and visitors, but also to have a place for people to work that are living in the area," Thompson said.
St. Joseph was recently ranked 4th for best housing markets for first-time homebuyers in the U.S. in a CNBC analysis, and 18th for best city to start a small business. It is the Chamber of Commerce that focuses on making sure that the community and workforce has a positive climate to flourish in, and these rankings have helped to reinforce this current positive trend in many areas around the city.
"Folks that have to support small business worked together very well," said Natalie Redmond, Chamber president and CEO. "We have a lot of resources for small businesses, and I would say we're a very small business and business-friendly community, and that makes a big difference. Businesses look at places they want to grow or start a small business based on areas that they can thrive."
To support these businesses that are now viewing St. Joseph as a destination to lay down roots, the Chamber is also making sure there is an available workforce to fill positions.
One of the ways it intends to make sure that people not only know about opportunities, but have avenues in which they can take advantage of them, is by holding a career fair at the end of September. The Chamber also shares openings and listings for employment on their Chamber job board on their website.
"Our job is to help the business community thrive in St. Joseph, that's our role," Redmond said. "One of those things is to help make sure there's a thriving workforce, so connecting those people, looking for jobs with those people that have jobs is a part of that role."
The Chamber hopes to attract students who may have taken a summer job or hiatus over the vacation months and are looking for more of a career start. Many different companies will be at the career fair on Sept. 26 at Stoney Creek. The city also recognizes that goal and hopes to continue with partnerships that make keeping a locally grown workforce constantly expanding.
"The city, county and Chamber worked closely with the university as well, understanding that that demographic of new the workforce is important to the community," Thompson said. "The more we can build, put ourselves in the position of trying to retain those existing students that are currently in the market and provide quality jobs to those students, the better that we can have a correlation between our younger population being ready for the workforce and then also wanting to to live and work in the community."
