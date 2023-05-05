The city of St. Joseph is getting a $2.5 million state grant for expansion of a business park on the east side of town.
The Missouri Department of Economic Development awarded the funding to expand sewer and water access for the Eastowne Business Park, a 350-acre site located at Pickett and Riverside Roads. The funding will open another 90 acres for business or light industrial development east of Route AC, or Riverside Road.
"It really will be about the only shovel-ready site we have remaining in St. Joseph that has the adequate utility service for industrial-type use or light industry," said Brad Lau, vice president of economic development for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
St. Joseph will pair its share of the economic-development grant funds with another $2.7 million from the Governor's Cost Share Program for road improvements east of Riverside Road.
Taken together, the funding carries the potential for stimulating broader development east of Riverside Road, which is essentially the city limit.
"Overall it really helps with the development of kind of extending the city to the east," Lau said.
The $2.5 million from the Department of Economic Development was included in $75 million that the state distributed for industrial development across the state. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill that Congress approved in 2021.
