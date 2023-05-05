Eastowne (copy) (copy)

The Eastowne Business Park is located near the intersection of Pickett and Riverside roads.

The city of St. Joseph is getting a $2.5 million state grant for expansion of a business park on the east side of town.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development awarded the funding to expand sewer and water access for the Eastowne Business Park, a 350-acre site located at Pickett and Riverside Roads. The funding will open another 90 acres for business or light industrial development east of Route AC, or Riverside Road.

