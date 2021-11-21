The St. Joseph City Council has authorized the issuance of about $55 million in Chapter 100 revenue bonds for improvements at the St. Joseph Tyson Foods plant.
The Hillshire Brand Company, which is the parent of Tyson, asked the City Council to approve the plan so it could purchase machinery, equipment and other personal property.
Patt Lilly, president of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said Tyson is making a serious investment in its St. Joseph facility, putting in two product lines and creating more than 100 new jobs.
Lilly said the Chapter 100 incentive allows a Missouri business to receive an abatement on the property taxes associated with an expansion.
“So, this is a typical kind of project that we would oftentimes as a community provide some level of incentive on the personal property tax to incentivize them making that investment here,” Lilly said.
For Chapter 100 bonds, the company will buy the bonds from the city, while the city leases back the company’s new equipment. The equipment is not taxed because it is in the city’s name. If a company doesn’t hold up its end of the bargain, the city would take the equipment back and use it to pay off the remaining bonds.
Economic development is a very “competitive game,” Lilly said, with communities all over the country vying for projects. Tyson has several facilities around the country, he said, so the company potentially could be making this investment anywhere instead.
“So in order to attract the investment here ... (it) also helps us from a competitive standpoint keep the facility here long term,” Lilly said. “So, if a company is investing in a facility, they’re much less likely to close the facility overtime.”
Lilly said the bonds are really to ensure that companies continue to invest and add jobs to the community. He said not only are you beginning to get tax revenue from the time when the new equipment is installed, but there is also the benefit of the growth of the workforce and the wages which come with it.
“This is just one of the types of the incentives that are available, whether it’s state and local,” Lilly said.
