When the Kansas City Chiefs arrive at Missouri Western State University in July for training camp, it could be for the last time.
This summer is the final year of the contract between Missouri Western and the Chiefs. However, there are two one-year options for 2023 and 2024 that the Chiefs don’t have to decide on until the spring.
“Folks that come to our community, they stay in our community, they recreate in our community, they spend dollars in our community,” said Brett Esley, the director of the St. Joseph Sports Commission.
The staff at the Muny Inn understands the economic impact of the Chiefs camp. Thanks to folklore about the bar being a hangout spot for players and coaches, it sees a 30% increase in sales during those three weeks.
“It's huge for us to where we're making money, we're having fun and we're getting to show the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs fans what St. Joe's all about,” said Timmy Lawrence, the owner of Muny Inn.
Whether the economic gain trickles to other businesses in town remains to be seen, but camp definitely puts St. Joseph on the map.
“The spotlights that we get from essentially four weeks of the Chiefs being here is marketing that St. Joseph and our community and our county can never pay for, especially given the animal that the National Football League is and given the product the Chiefs have now,” Esley said.
There is also an element of pride in hosting Chiefs training camp. The community rolls out the red carpet for the team, which is why the city, county and university want the camp to stay.
“Both the university and the community have said whatever we need to do to help the Chiefs stay in St. Joe, we're committed to doing and they've stepped up and done that,” said Chris Dunn, the chief of staff at Missouri Western State University. “The county has provided resources, the city has provided resources, the university has provided resources.”
The team has had success in its 12 years at Missouri Western, including multiple AFC Championship games and a Super Bowl win in 2020. The environment of St. Joseph is also Andy Reid’s MO. During his time as the head coach for Philadelphia, he held training camp about an hour outside of town in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, similar to the situation with Missouri Western.
“I feel like as long as Andy Reid's the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, there's an excellent chance training camp will be held here in St. Joe, just given coach Reid knows what the landscape is, he knows what he's going to be doing, he knows what he can expect,” Esley said.
The economic impact of Chiefs training camp is hard to comprehend. But it could be more realized if the Chiefs pack up and leave.
“You never realize what the impact of an event of the magnitude of the Chiefs training camp is until potentially it's gone,” Esley said.
