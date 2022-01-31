Local Chiefs fans, of course, love to see Patrick Mahomes and company find big wins, but businesses see success when the team makes it far into the playoffs as well.
Taylor Faucett, store manager of the St. Joseph branch of Rally House, said that the sports memorabilia store was busy last week as they received many shipments. In preparation for a potential Chiefs victory on Sunday and the team going onto the Super Bowl, she said they had to hire more additional employees and had to rearrange a portion of the store.
“There was a lot of prepping ... a lot of moving parts last week,” she said.
Faucett said the store will continue to sell the Chiefs’ merchandise despite the team’s loss, noting how many Chiefs fans are diehard.
“We’ve had several people (Chief fans) come in this morning, showing their support and everything, even with the loss last (Sunday) night,” she said. “I mean, you’re gonna see a little bit of decrease in business, but we’ve got such good true fans here that we’ll still be okay.”
Faucett explained that while business will be slightly different without the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, preparation for playoff season is basically the same.
“The only difference that we had this year is we did have a lot of vendor issues,” she said.
For Sunday’s game, Hi-Ho Bar & Grill bartender Mark McKnight said that the business ordered more of everything, purchased an additional 85-inch TV and had the front windows painted with a portrait of Patrick Mahomes.
“We had a great turnout (for Sunday’s game), of course. As we always do,” McKnight said. “But when the Kansas City Chiefs play on that level, we expect big crowds. And we actually get big crowds because they are playing on such a high level.”
He said the game’s loss was a letdown, but area fans will remain supportive. Even though the Super Bowl crowd won’t be quite as big without the Chiefs, he said he still expects the bar to be full of football fans.
“We’re still St. Joseph, Missouri,” McKnight said. “And we still bleed red.”
Over the past four years, McKnight said that when the Chiefs make it the AFC Championship Game, it majorly impacts their business.
“And it brings people in and brings people together,” he said. “I think, the biggest thing about the Kansas City Chiefs and their winning ways is that they bring people together.”
Despite the Chiefs loss Sunday, the manager of Big Shots bar Tracy Hofmeister said she doesn’t think it will impact the attendance of football fans at the bar for Super Bowl on Sunday.
“We have killer fans, and they’re gonna root the remaining teams on,” Hofmeister said.
