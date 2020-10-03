Game days for Chiefs fans look a little different this year. With fewer people allowed at Arrowhead Stadium, crowds are seeking alternate locations to watch games, including local bars.
Edison Derr, co-founder of River Bluff Brewing, said his business wasn't typically a place people came for game days, but he's noticed groups coming in are now reserving tables ahead of time.
"People are reserving in advance and kind of making an event out of it even though they can't actually go to the event," Derr said.
Since the inside of River Bluff is bigger than some businesses, it makes it easier for groups and customers to spread out and social distance. River Bluff tries to minimize the size of reservations to four or six people, but there have been larger groups.
The atmosphere for game days is pretty typical, but Derr said there isn't as much intermingling between groups as there used to be.
"There's not a whole lot of chest bumping going on, but there's still a lot of fun happening," Derr said.
Derr said one aspect customers have continued to take advantage of, especially on game days, is getting curbside growler fills.
"We have a couple that has upwards of 15 growler fills per order that they give out co-workers or just friends and families during game days," Derr said.
Another bar that's seen its crowds vary is Muny Inn. Co-owner Timmy Lawrence said the first couple game days were busy, but recently numbers have gone down, and he thinks that's due to COVID cases spiking.
"We've noticed on a couple nights that we have slowed down a little bit, but we're staying steady and I know we're lucky and other places aren't," Lawrence said.
Lawrence said he's noticed customers are extremely happy to have sports back, especially a 3-0 Chiefs team.
"No matter the day, the fans will follow and they're pretty solid about coming in whatever night they're playing," Lawrence said.
The Muny Inn also has had more customers call ahead this year either to see if it's crowded or to reserve a spot.
"The draw is that some people are concerned with what's going on with the COVID outbreak and spikes, and I think the other is that they just want to have a good spot to see the game," Lawrence said.
The current mask mandate hasn't had much of an impact on business, but Lawrence said he hopes residents stop giving businesses grief about it.
"If we don't do this then we close, it's plain and simple and we're trying to avoid it because we don't want to shut down again," Lawrence said.
Derr said there were some growing pains early on with masks, but he said they've turned a corner and customers have been respectful about the mandate.
"We're all just trying to follow what the city says and hopefully we get through this and it doesn't get any worse," Derr said.
Both bars are hopeful that business will increase as the season continues and they encourage the community to come out for game days.