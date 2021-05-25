Patt Lilly, the president and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said Tuesday he will retire at the end of the year.
Lilly has headed the chamber for almost 19 years during the course of two stints as the organization's leader. He first worked at the chamber from 1996 to 2006 before leaving to become the chief administrative officer for Triumph Foods from 2006 to 2013. He then returned to the chamber's top position in 2013.
Lilly came to St. Joseph from Texas in 1990 to be the city manager, a post he held until moving to the chamber in 1996.
The decision to retire is something Lilly has discussed with the chamber’s board of directors for the last couple of years, and he said he made them aware of his final decision a couple of months ago. Lilly will turn 67 this year and he said he feels it’s the right time to retire.
“The decision is a difficult one because it’s typically not a decision I’ve had to make before,” Lilly said. “I enjoy what I do. I feel good about where we are as a chamber and certainly enjoy being part of the community.”
Lilly said there is a lot of pride and pleasure he and the rest of the team at the chamber feel working on behalf of the community, and that became more evident having gone through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The way we had to reposition ourselves and do things we hadn’t done in the past, the ability to pivot and go in a different way says a lot about the people that work here at the chamber,” Lilly said. “I’ll miss the people I work with every day. We’re a group of 10 here. We’re kind of like family.”
The chamber will work through a transition period to find the successor to Lilly’s position. Bill Severn, the chairman of the chamber's board of directors, outlined plans to find Lilly's successor.
“We will conduct a comprehensive executive search to fill the president/CEO position,” said Severn, who serves as an executive vice president at BERKS Group, a division of the News-Press & Gazette Company. “We anticipate having someone onboard prior to Lilly’s departure. The chamber board appreciates Patt’s long tenure and dedication to the chamber and community, and we wish him the best in his well-earned retirement.”
Lilly says he plans on staying in St. Joseph with his family post-retirement and will look for volunteer opportunities in the community. He believes his involvement will remain in his DNA.
