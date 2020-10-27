The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and Altec Industries announced a partnership to help support local businesses.
Altec purchased more than $90,000 in the newly created Champions of Commerce gift certificates and began distributing them to employees last week. Nearly 50 businesses agreed to accept the $25 gift certificates.
Lana Beavers, human resources manager at Altec, said Altec took notice that local businesses haven't seen the amount of customers returning that they hoped.
"With the current pandemic, like many others, we have not been able to hold our normal Altec family day and appreciation events for associates," Beavers said. "We saw the Chamber's Champions of Commerce program as a way to thank our associates for all their hard work over the past year while supporting local business owners."
The Chamber launched the Champions of Commerce shop local campaign in August to encourage residents to make purchases from local businesses, which helps keep local stores and restaurants open. Patt Lilly, Chamber CEO, said the Chamber had researched starting a program like this, but the pandemic has made changes happen more swiftly.
"Altec wanted to make sure that the money went to help the local economy," Lilly said. "We're beginning to see the gift cards come back from the retailers demonstrating that employees have already come in from Altec," Lilly said.
One of the local businesses that has seen numerous gift cards used already is Adam's Bar and Grill. Owner Whitney Loehnig said the business has had well over $1,000 used at the restaurant.
"We truly appreciate the Chamber for organizing this and we appreciate Altec being the first big business to take this one because it is wonderful," Loehnig said.
Loehnig hopes to see more of the larger corporations in town supporting the small businesses because it's really helping them deal with slower business.
"We've seen a lot of our current customers that work for Altec that have used it, and we've also received some new customers," Loehnig said.
Lilly and the Chamber are happy that more businesses are joining in and seeing the positive outcome the program creates.
"We want to get people thinking whether it's a meal, service or product, think about buying that in St. Joe where you really help that local economy," Lilly said.
At the moment, gift certificates aren't available for purchase by individuals, but as merchants get used to the program, it may be expanded. To see a list of merchants accepting the gift certificates, go to saintjoseph.com.