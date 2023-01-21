St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce held their 103rd annual banquet Saturday night at the Civic Arena.
This year’s event was themed “St. Joseph is a Treasure", which celebrated a successful year of local businesses and area economic development.
The Chamber of Commerce saw success in many areas during 2022 which included not only economic development, but workforce development, community development, and talent recruitment.
“We've attracted some new businesses to town and we've retained businesses,” Brett Carolus, Chamber Chairman of the Board, said. “We saw our recruitment market grow in 2022 and that was due to our ability to showcase why St. Joseph is a good place to live and the many jobs available here. Overall, the chambers has been very involved in community efforts with St. Joseph’s Vision 2040 Plan and aiming to make this a much better community.”
According to the chamber's annual report, St. Joseph had the seventh highest average hourly wage in the state at more than $25 an hour.
The Chamber hopes to continue bringing these positive trends and success to the area in 2023.
“The mission of the chamber is to promote an environment that helps businesses succeed and our community prosper,” Carolus said. “...And we've done that. We just hope to continue making the community more prosperous. We’ve created some great alliances with community leadership and put ourselves in a good position to keep moving forward.”
Carolus said the Chamber is continuously assessing what the needs are in the community, from amenity improvements to public safety, and will work to develop in each of these areas.
