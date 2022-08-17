New Executives Welcome

Executives from around the St. Joseph area met at The Metropolitan on Wednesday evening for the New Executives Welcome.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce hosted its first New Executive Welcome event since 2019 on Wednesday evening.

The New Executive Welcome recognized and celebrated individuals who are in new leadership positions in the St. Joseph area. The event took place for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic at The Metropolitan from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

