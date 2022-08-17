The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce hosted its first New Executive Welcome event since 2019 on Wednesday evening.
The New Executive Welcome recognized and celebrated individuals who are in new leadership positions in the St. Joseph area. The event took place for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic at The Metropolitan from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
There were over 100 new members honored. Since this was the first event in several years, executives were recognized from years prior as well.
Kristi Bailey, director of communications and marketing for the Chamber of Commerce, said those being honored at the event represent many different departments across the community.
“We have everyone from local government, small and large businesses and really all across the board,” Bailey said. “As long as you have stepped up and been in leadership in whatever you do for your job, then you can be honored.”
The Family Guidance Center for Behavioral Healthcare partnered with the Chamber to put on the event.
Molly Thomas, marketing manager for the Family Guidance Center, said that partnering with the Chamber of Commerce has been very beneficial for the center.
“We put a flyer in the monthly Chamber mailer (that goes out to the community),” Thomas said. “We had multiple businesses reach out to us afterwards to learn more about what we do and to put out our trifolds at their businesses. The Chamber is a great way to connect with people here in the community of St. Joseph.”
Chad Higdon, CEO of the Second Harvest Community Food Bank, said the event was a great opportunity for executives across the community to expand networking opportunities.
“Even for myself, just meeting with folks from other businesses and talking to them about what we do at Second Harvest is a great opportunity to connect with others about different business endeavors,” Hidgon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.