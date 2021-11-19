The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce will look to a long-time vice president to take the reins of the organization, officials announced Friday morning.
Natalie Redmond will replace Patt Lilly as the organization's new president/CEO. Redmond currently serves as senior vice president for membership with the chamber.
Lilly, who served in the chamber's top role for a total of 19 years during two tenures, will retire at the end of 2021.
Before joining the chamber in August of 2005, Redmond worked for Woody Bibens & Associates in St. Joseph and Pryor Resources, Inc. in Overland Park, Kansas. She graduated from Missouri Western State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.
