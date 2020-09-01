The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce has received a $10,000 Hometown Economic Recovery Grant from Evergy to transform longstanding workforce development programs from in-person to virtual events.
The grant is part of Evergy's $2.2 million commitment in aiding local communities as they try to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The current situation with COVID-19 has forced us to be creative and find innovative ways to educate the youth about the opportunities with local employers. Thank you to Evergy and all the local sponsors for contributing to this opportunity,” said Kristie Arthur, director of Workforce Development.
The chamber will provide students with a virtual learning experience on the Edge Factor platform for two upcoming events, My Success and Manufacturing Day, both of which help educate high school students about potential careers in the St. Joseph area.
The My Success event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, and Manufacturing Day will be Friday, Oct. 2.