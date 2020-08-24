The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce launched its Champions of Commerce shop local program Monday.
The program’s purpose is to encourage residents to support the businesses listed on the website, which will in return benefit the community.
Patt Lilly, Chamber CEO, said the program is a part of a longer term recovery strategy for the community after many businesses have been hit hard due to COVID-19.
“We hope that it will not only support local business but also help the economy here in St. Joseph and maintain jobs particularly in our retail and service sector,” Lilly said.
At the press conference two local business owners, Aaron Old with Lanham Music and Terri Modlin with Felix Street Gourmet and Room 108, spoke about recent hardships.
“There’s fewer students coming into the store and I do expect to see a drop in our band and orchestra rentals,” Old said.
Old said small and local businesses provide services that franchise and online businesses can’t, because it’s more personal and meaningful.
Modlin hopes this program will keep encouraging residents to come downtown and enjoy all it has to offer.
“When you shop local, you see the owner or they’re a quick step away and I guarantee you they’re extremely motivated to make sure you have a positive shopping experience,” Modlin said.
At www.championsofcommerce.com, residents can find information about business hours, delivery options and if masks are required. Lilly said the informative aspect will be a huge help to concerned consumers.
“People are confused about what they need to do to get out and unfortunately when people become confused they tend to stay home,” Lilly said.
Now, consumers have more information to base decisions on whether or not to go to a business.
The program also provides educational information for businesses regarding COVID-19 and how to encourage consumer confidence.
“We provide information on marketing, how to connect with our program and the things they need to be doing to keep their location safe,” Lilly said.
The Chamber is reaching out to business owners in the community who aren’t yet involved in the program and encourage any businesses to reach out to them if they’re looking to join.