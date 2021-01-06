The city's economic development statistics for 2020 show a steady rise in most categories compared to the previous year, according to a report released by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
The organization issued its economic development report this week. The numbers are mostly a reflection of the economic development of industrial and manufacturing businesses in the city.
Almost 100 new projected jobs were documented in the report. Companies new to the area, such as Vertical Enterprises, which specializes in the cultivation and manufacturing of medical marijuana, and O’Neal Steel, factor into this statistic. According to the annual report, Vertical Enterprises’ $7.9 million project is expected to create 50 jobs, and O’Neal Steel’s new facility employs eight new people, with that count expected to increase to a couple dozen as the facility expands.
New prospects reached 42 in 2020, while business retention calls climbed to 131 and capital investment was at $100 million.
“When you look through the numbers and the particular projects for 2020 and you consider what 2020 was with the pandemic, it only speaks well of our industries that they invested and we were able to attract two new companies,” Brad Lau, vice president of economic development for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said.
A recent study by SmartAsset showed St. Joseph to be the top place to work in manufacturing.
“That legacy of industry here and that continued focus on manufacturing, it's also a testament, I think, to our workforce," said Patt Lilly, CEO and president of the chamber. "We have a very skilled workforce in St. Joseph and certainly that's allowed us not only to help our local companies grow, but also attract new companies to the community,”
Companies such as Transport 360, Sealed Air, Nestle, Boehringer Ingelheim, Lifeline Foods and the 139th Airlift Wing were specifically highlighted in the report for their impact on the local economy.
The chamber has worked with the 139th Airlift Wing for several years to get funding for a full-motion C-130H Hercules weapons system trainer simulator. Now the simulator already is undergoing upgrades for the Air Guard’s use. Lau said the new simulator will be important for pilot training, but also essential for bringing pilots from other locations.