The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Chairman's Breakfast virtually Thursday to discuss planning during COVID-19.
The keynote speaker was futurist Rebecca Ryan, who previously came to St. Joseph to lead the Imagine 2040 visioning process. Ryan reinforced the importance for business owners and anyone struggling during the pandemic to stay calm, focused and in control.
"It's important to pick up on signals and then having a process to talk with others about them and it'll give you an advantage to see where the future is moving," Ryan said.
Another tool that Ryan brought up for the business community is the idea of "red teaming." It's the practice of challenging plans, policies, systems and assumptions by adopting an adversarial approach.
"When you red team it gives you permission to question the boss and gives you permission to question the assumptions," Ryan said.
Ryan said it's necessary during a time like this to think the worst and engage in worst-case scenario planning if it'll make your strategy to recovery more bulletproof.
Ryan also brought up how the pandemic showed the large need for high-speed internet in all communities.
"My number one recommendation to local governments is to find a way to make reliable high-speed internet as reliable as a pot of water," Ryan said.
Patt Lilly, Chamber of Commerce CEO, agrees that since more people have been working and completing school from home, the internet has been an issue.
"Broadband infrastructure is a weak spot in our country and community and as consequence that's something that we need to get figured out," Lilly said.
Lilly hopes now people will start taking advantage of unique opportunities in front of them, including getting back to the Imagine St. Joseph 2040 plan.
"We talk about neighborhood revitalization and with interest rates the way they are, it could really spur potential redevelopment in these older neighborhoods and the community needs to be thinking about these things," Lilly said.
Ryan and Lilly both understand that the pandemic has brought on many changes for people, but they encourage business owners to keep planning their recovery period and working towards a positive future.