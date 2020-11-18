As efforts continue to keep small businesses operating, the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce hosted a “food mob” to get customers to come out to Brioche Bakery and Café on Wednesday afternoon.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., in order to get large amounts of customers into the café, the Chamber’s Diplomats Club was able to put forth $250 to pay for in-person customers’ orders on a first come, first serve basis.
As profits continue to fall short of expectations that are out of business owners’ control, the Chamber of Commerce still keeps its vision in clear focus to help the local economy of the city.
“It’s been a little challenging this year with COVID,” Vice President of Membership Natalie Redmond said. “We love these unique restaurants that make St. Joe, St. Joe.”
Customers who did get to Brioche early enough to have their orders paid for did get the option to pay for their own meals if they chose to.
Kelsey Brown is a regular customer at Brioche. She said her husband wasn’t a huge fan of brunch food until Kelsey brought home Brioche. From that point forward, she says they, along with their son, come to the bakery and café all of the time.
Brown is also a co-owner of a small business herself and knows how far getting the word out about a small business can get them during trying times and even before then.
“Seeing the support of your guests that come in all the time, it’s just great when the word of mouth spreads. That’s what keeps you open, so it’s great when you hear your name out there and [Brioche] has a great one, so I think it’s good,” Brown said.
While there is no certainty businesses will remain open during the longevity of the pandemic, Redmond says there are still plenty of ways to show support.
“Show them some love on social media. Buy a gift card to give a friend for Christmas. Pick your favorite small business and give them some love this holiday season,” Redmond said.