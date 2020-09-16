The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual membership drive this week to bring together new members.
More than 150 volunteers are competing against each other for two and a half days to sign up new chamber members and create a greater community awareness of the organization's role.
Kristi Bailey, the chamber's director of communications and marketing, said this year has been tough for local businesses and the organization has increased the amount of support it typically provides.
"We're trying to advocate for them and make sure they have the supplies they need like hand sanitizer and masks," Bailey said.
The event was organized by Jimmy Cusano and a group called Your Chamber Connection. Bailey said the drive is especially important this year so the chamber can work on providing more jobs in the community, and it has been easier for volunteers to get people to join.
"The people we're calling have been very receptive and they've seen what we're providing to businesses," Bailey said.
The chamber also has a virtual team that was completing the membership drive via Zoom. Three of the aspects that they've been focusing on with businesses are economic and business development, marketing and how to network with people in the community.
"We're doing so many new things and putting out educational videos that the chamber filmed ourselves on how to adapt and get back to business," Bailey said.
Don Tolly, Chamber of Commerce membership chair, said the organization helped him when he joined years ago and he's always thankful for its support, especially during a pandemic.
"This year they have been there promoting the small businesses here in the community and lobbying for them," Tolly said.
The chamber is starting another free webinar on Oct. 1 called "Survival Series" that will focus on communications.
"As the chamber grows it gives us the leverage to do more from the chamber and do more for the business owners in the community," Tolly said.
There currently are about 1,100 chamber members, and the first day of the drive brought in 83 new members. Volunteers hope to reach 150 by the end of the competition Thursday.