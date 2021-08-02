Chamber Board in the "quiet phase" of finding next President

The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce will spend the next few months looking for its next president.
With the retirement of current President and CEO R. Patt Lilly effective beginning Jan. 1, the job posting is out during what is considered a “quiet phase,” according to Bill Severn, chairman of the Board of Directors for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
“The consulting firm is out talking to potential candidates and accepting applications or resumes,” Severn said. “That’ll happen for probably the next 30 days.”
The chamber board is working in a backward timeline, starting with the Jan. 1, date of Lilly’s retirement. In doing so, it will be sure to have a new president ready when Lilly steps away. Severn said Lilly has agreed to assist in the transitioning process up until the next president effectively takes over. Severn also said Lilly will play a role in the hiring process, but it will ultimately come down to what the board members decide.
“We’re looking to hire the right person, whether that be from within the community or from outside the community,” Severn said.
Lilly has been a part of the St. Joseph community for about 30 years and has spent almost 19 years leading the chamber in two separate tenures after first serving as St. Joseph's city manager.
As members of the community look back on his legacy, Mayor Bill McMurray said he considers Lilly a “renaissance man.”
“He has experience in business and government and also in nonprofit work at the chamber, so it will be hard to fill his shoes. He’s really taken the chamber to a very high level and I think it’s a tribute to his experience and his abilities,” McMurray said.
Lilly has been on record saying he will miss work alongside his colleagues at the chamber. He still will be living in the community when he steps away from his position, he has said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.