St. Joseph may not always be at the forefront of people's minds when considering relocation or a new job, but the local Chamber of Commerce is working to showcase everything the community has to offer.
Kristi Bailey, director of communication and marketing, said the chamber has been working on talent recruitment since the beginning of 2018, hoping to bring more awareness of opportunities in our city.
“Our largest companies have a lot of jobs to fill, so we have been marketing to people who have those types of expertise and telling them what a great place St. Joseph is to live,” Bailey said. “We can help people understand exactly what types of jobs we have available here and what our companies are like to get them interested in moving from wherever they are to St. Joseph.”
The talent-recruitment marketing consists of the chamber sending advertisements to people in surrounding cities and states that explain the perks and benefits of St. Joseph. Low crime, affordable housing and multiple jobs in countless industries top the lists on these advertisements.
The chamber has partnered with Uncommon Life to create web pages that make it easier for residents or potential residents to view opportunities, jobs and everything that makes the city appealing.
Although the pandemic has forced many jobs to become remote, the community needs people to work in local businesses, so that is a big part of the chamber's focus to bring new people to town.
“Some cities around the country are really trying to make efforts to attract remote workers, and we’ve thought about that, but the chamber really wants to attract workers that want to work in our local industries,” Bailey said.
To find opportunities and job openings within the community, visit jobs.saintjoseph.com.
