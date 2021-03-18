Cereal Ingredients Inc. will build a new 80,000-square-foot facility in St. Joseph.
The announcement follows a Missouri-Kansas bi-state location search. The company will purchase 8 acres of property in the Eastowne Business Park and construct a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with new technology to enhance and expand its product line.
The total project includes an estimated $24 million investment of building and equipment, with equipment expansions in years three and six of operations. The company expects to hire at least 48 employees by the end of year three of operations and expand its workforce to 60-plus by year six.
“We are excited to welcome Cereal Ingredients, Inc., to the state of Missouri,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “The company’s decision to invest and create new jobs in Missouri is a testament to the hard-working men and women who call our state home. We look forward to working together as Cereal Ingredients Inc., grows and succeeds.”
The Chapter 100 program and the Buchanan County Economic Development Forgivable Loan program are among the incentives used to bring the company to St. Joseph.
A Resolution of Intent for Chapter 100 to encourage the company to locate in St. Joseph will go before the City Council on Monday, March 22.
“We are very pleased to have Cereal Ingredients, Inc. select St. Joseph for its first expansion outside of their campus in Leavenworth, Kansas,” said R. Patt Lilly, president and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Partnership. “Cereal Ingredients is an established company providing innovative and quality products for the food industry. We appreciate the confidence of the company’s leadership team to select and invest in St. Joseph and create such excellent jobs.”
Robert Hatch, CEO of the company stated, “Cereal Ingredients, Inc. is excited to open a state-of the-art food manufacturing facility in St. Joseph. The goodwill we have built with our customers has allowed us the opportunity to expand. We appreciate all the help provided from the City of St. Joseph, Chamber of Commerce, Buchanan County, State of Missouri, Newmark Zimmer and all of the other participants who helped finalize this project. We look forward to a completion date in the first quarter of 2022.”
Cereal Ingredients, Inc., is a privately held, employee-owned specialty ingredients manufacturer that was established in 1990 by Robert Hatch to research, develop and market unique food ingredients. The company holds multiple worldwide product and process patents.
It produces food particulates that add flavor, texture and color to baked goods, cereals and other food applications, as well as pre-blended mixes to create added flavor and swirl effects in bread products.
Cereal Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Leavenworth, Kansas, with a sister food lab company, Great Plains Analytical Lab, location in Kansas City, Missouri. The company has 200 employees.
